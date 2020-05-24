Man faces felony DUI allegation after Napa crash, according to police

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Napa man was arrested on suspicion of felony drunken driving after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night, according to police.

The wreck occurred shortly before 9:45 p.m. at Menlo Avenue and Sacramento Street, and at least two people in one of the vehicles were taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with cuts and complaining of pain, according to Sgt. Mike Walund.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified as 21-year-old Jose Fernando Guzman Pardo, was detained and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of causing injury by driving under the influence.

No other details about the wreck were immediately available.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

