The body of a man who went missing from his Santa Rosa home last month has been found along a rural trail, police said Tuesday.

Lawrence (Larry) Atchison, 64, had walked away on Feb. 27 from his home in the area of Leafwood Circle and was considered at risk because he had dementia and did not know how to return home, according to Santa Rosa police.

After weeks of searching with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, volunteer organizations and Atchison's family and friends, he still had not been found. A physical search covered a radius of several miles but was suspended after March 11.

However, a woman walking Monday afternoon on a rural trail in the 4500 block of Fawn Hollow Lane came across a body lying on the ground and alerted authorities. Sonoma County sheriff's deputies noticed the person's clothing matched Atchison's, and on Tuesday the county coroner's office confirmed his identity.

No foul play is suspected in the death, according to police.

10 potential early signs of dementia 10 potential early signs of dementia Memory loss that disrupts daily life Challenges in planning or solving problems Difficulty completing familiar tasks at home, at work, or at leisure Confusion with time or place Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relations New problems with words in speaking or writing Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps Decreased or poor judgment Withdrawal from work or social activities Changes in mood and personality