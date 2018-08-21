VALLEJO -- The Solano County coroner's office has identified the man who was found dead under a truck early Monday morning as Bill Veikoso, 47, of Vallejo.
The 28-year-old Vallejo woman who was driving the Chevrolet truck called police when she noticed a man's body underneath the truck when she arrived home around 2 a.m., police Lt. Michael Nichelini said.
Police believe the man became lodged under the truck when he was struck somewhere on Borges Lane near Agnes Court in north Vallejo. The woman drove about three-quarters of a mile before she stopped at her home, Nichelini said.
The woman said she saw what looked like clothing in the roadway but was unaware she struck someone, Nichelini said. There was no damage to the front of her truck, and the man might have been hit earlier by another vehicle, Nichelini said this morning.
The driver is cooperating with the investigation and it does not appear drugs or alcohol are a factor in the incident, Nichelini said.
The driver, who was not arrested, has a suspended driver's license and an outstanding warrant for theft, Nichelini said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Officer Waylon Boyce at (707) 648-4014.