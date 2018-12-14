A man found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend after a five-month relationship in 1979 was denied parole for the fourth time Tuesday.
Randall Maluenda, 62, will remain at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad Prison, according to a press release by the Napa County District Attorney's Office.
Maluenda was convicted of second degree murder and using a firearm after shooting Holly Ganir, a 21-year-old student of Angwin's Pacific Union College, six times, according to the press release. She was trying to take her belongings back from him at the time.
He had been punished six weeks before the murder after being caught with a loaded handgun, ski mask, gloves and bullets engraved with Ganir's name, according to the release. He subsequently bought a second gun that was used in Ganir's murder.
The District Attorney's office sends a representative to all parole hearings for inmates serving a life sentence for a local crime, according to the press release. Assistant District Attorney Paul Gero argued against his release Tuesday, calling the attack callous.
The board agreed that Maluenda's release would pose an unreasonable risk of danger to the public, according to the statement.
A Soledad Prison spokesman did not return a call seeking more information on Maluenda's behalf Thursday.
In a 2011 issue of an inmate-run newspaper in San Quentin, where Maluenda was previously being held, an inmate by that name wrote that he sought mercy and forgiveness, and undertook "a lifetime work of redemption."
Maluenda's release on parole was denied for three more years.
Earlier parole boards found that Maluenda was suitable for release, but they were overruled in 2012 and 2014 by Gov. Jerry Brown.