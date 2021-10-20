{{featured_button_text}}

A Napa man remains hospitalized after being struck by an auto on Jefferson Street, police say. He is expected to recover but has signifant broken bones.

The accident took place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jefferson and George streets. The man and a dog were both struck. The 48-year-old man was brought to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center by ambulance with major injuries and then taken to a regional hospital, Sgt. Kristofer Jenny said.

The dog was killed in the collision, Jenny said.

Police as of Wednesday were still investigating what had happened. The driver, a 43-year-old female from Sonoma, was cooperative and was not arrested, Jenny said.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!