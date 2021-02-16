Man hospitalized after an assault in south Napa

The Napa County Sheriff's Office is investigation an assault Monday night that sent an 18-year-old Fairfield man to the hospital with multiple wounds.

"The victim suffered multiple wounds" during the 9:45 p.m. incident on rural Henry Road in south Napa, said sheriff's spokesperson Henry Wofford.

"We're not specifying what type of wounds," said Wofford, noting that detectives were still working the case. The victim is expected to survive, he said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detectives at 707-253-4591.

