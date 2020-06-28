You are the owner of this article.
Man hospitalized after crash on Dry Creek Road in Napa County

A 67-year-old Sebastopol man was injured when his sports car crashed on Dry Creek Road outside Napa on Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

 California Highway Patrol photo

A Sonoma County man was airlifted to the hospital after his sports car crashed in rural Napa County on Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred at 11:35 a.m. on Dry Creek Road west of Wall Road, CHP said in a news release. A 1967 Sunbeam Alpine driven by John Kenner, a 67-year-old Sebastopol resident, ran off the eastbound lane and rolled down an embankment before striking a tree, according to the highway patrol.

Kenner, who was believed to have suffered moderate to major injuries, was flown by CHP helicopter to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, the agency reported.

CHP's Napa bureau is investigating the crash.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

