Man hospitalized after crash on Dry Creek Road in Napa County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Sonoma County man was airlifted to the hospital after his sports car crashed in rural Napa County on Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred at 11:35 a.m. on Dry Creek Road west of Wall Road, CHP said in a news release. A 1967 Sunbeam Alpine driven by John Kenner, a 67-year-old Sebastopol resident, ran off the eastbound lane and rolled down an embankment before striking a tree, according to the highway patrol.

Kenner, who was believed to have suffered moderate to major injuries, was flown by CHP helicopter to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, the agency reported.

CHP's Napa bureau is investigating the crash.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.