Man hospitalized after early-morning shooting in Napa

Police are investigating a shooting outside a Napa apartment complex that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning.
The incident in the 500 block of River Glen Drive, which was reported to Napa Police at 2:49 a.m., resulted in a gunshot wound to the hand of a man in his 20s, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. The man was initially taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center and then transferred to another hospital, and his injury was not considered life-threatening, Walund said.
Witnesses described a dark-colored vehicle leaving the scene of the shooting with several males inside, and another male also checked into the Queen's emergency room at about the same time with a large cut to the forearm, according to Walund.
The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Napa Police at 707-257-9223.
Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
JULY 9: A San Francisco man was arrested after traveling to Napa and kidnapping another man whom he had met on a dating website.
JULY 11: Napa man was arrested after a vehicle crash injured his 10-year-old son, according to police.
JULY 12: A Napa man was arrested after a vehicle crash that injured his 10-year-old son, according to police.
JULY 9: A San Francisco man was arrested after traveling to Napa and kidnapping another man whom he had met on a dating website, the Sheriff's…
JUNE 29: Three shoppers at Napa Premium Outlets were arrested for suspected shoplifting, with evidence that suggested thefts at other outlet c…
MAY 29: American Canyon Police used a patrol dog to stop a man who used an ax to try to force his way into a neighbor's house, according to th…
MAY 21: Napa Police announced the arrest of a former hotel employee in connection with several months of fraudulent purchases using stolen cre…
MAY 2: At least three cars and one house were struck by gunfire , Napa Police reported.
MAY 23 -- An Oakland man faces assault and robbery allegations after an attempted theft from a supermarket, according to Napa Police.
May 13: A couple faces felony allegations of endangerment after their 3-year-old child was hospitalized with methamphetamine poisoning, accord…
APRIL 4: A phone call reporting a homicide drew law enforcement officers to a St. Helena home, but turned out to be a hoax, police reported.
FEB. 22: California Highway Patrol reports a man sustained major injuries after trying to cross Highway 29 in Napa on foot.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.