Man hospitalized after early-morning shooting in Napa

Police are investigating a shooting outside a Napa apartment complex that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning.

The incident in the 500 block of River Glen Drive, which was reported to Napa Police at 2:49 a.m., resulted in a gunshot wound to the hand of a man in his 20s, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. The man was initially taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center and then transferred to another hospital, and his injury was not considered life-threatening, Walund said.

Witnesses described a dark-colored vehicle leaving the scene of the shooting with several males inside, and another male also checked into the Queen's emergency room at about the same time with a large cut to the forearm, according to Walund.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Napa Police at 707-257-9223.

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

