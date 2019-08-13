{{featured_button_text}}
Napa police
A man was hospitalized with broken facial bones after a fight outside of Azteca Market on Jefferson Street, Napa police say.

He called police to report that he met up with a man in the parking lot of the store, got into a fight and suffered a "significant beating," according to a statement from the Napa Police Department.

Officers followed up with his alleged assailant, 25-year-old Antonio Arriola Hernandez, and arrested him on suspicion of felony charges of battery causing serious injury and violating parole, police say.

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.