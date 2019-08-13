A man was hospitalized with broken facial bones after a fight outside of Azteca Market on Jefferson Street, Napa police say.
He called police to report that he met up with a man in the parking lot of the store, got into a fight and suffered a "significant beating," according to a statement from the Napa Police Department.
Officers followed up with his alleged assailant, 25-year-old Antonio Arriola Hernandez, and arrested him on suspicion of felony charges of battery causing serious injury and violating parole, police say.