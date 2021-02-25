Man hurt after veering off highway, hitting tree

A Clear Lake man was hospitalized with injuries after driving off the road on Highway 29 near Mount St. Helena and hitting a tree.

Philip Coello, 29, was driving a 2012 gray Honda CR-V northbound just south of Robert Louis Stevenson State Park at about 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday. For reasons that as of Thursday morning were still under investigation, he veered to the right and went off the roadway, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The front of his car collided with a large tree about 20 feet down an embankment on the east side of the highway. Cal Fire personnel extracted him from the vehicle. He was taken by CHP helicopter to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with what the CHP said appeared to be major injuries.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Drugs are believed to be a factor in this collision, the CHP press release said. It did not elaborate.

WATCH NOW: HOW THE PANDEMIC HAS AFFECTED SUPPLY LINES

SEE NAPA'S LEAST EXPENSIVE JANUARY HOME

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.