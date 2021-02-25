 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man hurt after veering off highway, hitting tree

Man hurt after veering off highway, hitting tree

{{featured_button_text}}

A Clear Lake man was hospitalized with injuries after driving off the road on Highway 29 near Mount St. Helena and hitting a tree.

Philip Coello, 29, was driving a 2012 gray Honda CR-V northbound just south of Robert Louis Stevenson State Park at about 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday. For reasons that as of Thursday morning were still under investigation, he veered to the right and went off the roadway, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The front of his car collided with a large tree about 20 feet down an embankment on the east side of the highway. Cal Fire personnel extracted him from the vehicle. He was taken by CHP helicopter to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with what the CHP said appeared to be major injuries.

Drugs are believed to be a factor in this collision, the CHP press release said. It did not elaborate.

WATCH NOW: HOW THE PANDEMIC HAS AFFECTED SUPPLY LINES

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

SEE NAPA'S LEAST EXPENSIVE JANUARY HOME

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow Moon kicks off last weekend of February

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News