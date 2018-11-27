Two Stockton residents were in custody Tuesday, suspected of kidnapping, robbery and assault during a Santa Rosa marijuana deal that left one man stripped to his underwear and yelling for help in a busy Santa Rosa shopping center, according to police.
The investigation started Sunday night with a 7:35 p.m. call to Target on Santa Rosa Avenue about a man in his underwear running in the parking lot, yelling for people to call police.
The investigation revealed a Santa Rosa marijuana deal earlier in the night that fell apart when one group stole some of the merchandise from another group. The victim was believed to be the broker in the deal, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Josh Ludtke said Tuesday.
The angry, would-be marijuana sellers then held the victim at gunpoint, ordered him to strip to his underwear and then climb into the trunk of their vehicle, Ludtke said.
But in a moment of distraction, the barely clad victim ran, clearing a fence and crossing an apartment complex. He jumped into a slow-moving car and asked the startled occupants to take him somewhere with lots of people. They took him to the nearby Target shopping area and told him to get out.
Calls then came into police dispatchers about the man in the parking lot. Officers arrived and the man told them he'd been kidnapped, launching the investigation.
Detectives tracked possible suspects to Stockton.
Monday, four Santa Rosa detectives and a sergeant headed to the Central Valley city to continue the search. When two suspects were found, Stockton police led the arrests, taking Seth Willden, 38, and Misty Lovecchio, 39, into custody, Ludtke said.
The two were arrested on suspicion of robbery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a gun and making threats. Police believe Willden wielded the gun and Lovecchio was the driver and participated in the crimes. The two remained in the San Joaquin County Jail Tuesday but were expected to be extradited to the Sonoma County Jail.
Detectives still are looking for others from the initial marijuana deal and Ludtke asked anyone with information to contact police at 707-543-3590.