Man injured after three-story fall in American Canyon, rescued by firefighters

Man injured after three-story fall in American Canyon, rescued by firefighters

American Canyon Fire District sign
Register file photo

Firefighters were called to American Canyon early Thursday morning to rescue a man who fell into a confined space, according to authorities.

At about 12:30 a.m., the American Canyon Fire Protection District was notified that three men were trespassing on private property near Rolling Hills Drive and Terrazzo Lane. One of the men had fallen about three stories into a confined area where he was seriously injured and unable to move, according to Laura Provencher, spokesperson for the fire department.

Members of the American Canyon, Napa County and city of Napa fire agencies went to the scene and mounted a three-hour technical rescue of the injured man, Provencher said. The three agencies regularly train as the Napa Interagency Rescue Team to prepare for such rescue situations.

An American Medical Response ambulance took the injured man to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to Provencher. The patient’s condition was not available as of Thursday morning.

