Man injured on Napa street after propane tank explodes inside truck

Man injured on Napa street after propane tank explodes inside truck

Explosion in Napa

A 77-year-old man living out of a box truck was hospitalized with burns after a propane tank he was using to make coffee exploded, destroying the cargo door, according to Napa Police.

 Courtesy of Napa Police Department

A man was hospitalized Saturday night with burns after an explosion inside the box truck where he was living, according to Napa Police.

Officers were called to Franklin and Fourth streets at 8:10 p.m. after reports of the explosion, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. Inside the truck, a 77-year-old who had been living inside the vehicle was using a propane tank to brew coffee when the tank leaked and exploded, blowing out the cargo doors and the windshield, Walund said.

The man suffered burns across his body and was flown by California Highway Patrol helicopter to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, CHP's Golden Gate Division Air Operations said in a Facebook statement. He was being treated by the hospital's burn and trauma units.

No other injuries were reported and no charges were filed, according to Walund.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

