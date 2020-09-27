Man injured on Napa street after propane tank explodes inside truck

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man was hospitalized Saturday night with burns after an explosion inside the box truck where he was living, according to Napa Police.

Officers were called to Franklin and Fourth streets at 8:10 p.m. after reports of the explosion, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. Inside the truck, a 77-year-old who had been living inside the vehicle was using a propane tank to brew coffee when the tank leaked and exploded, blowing out the cargo doors and the windshield, Walund said.

The man suffered burns across his body and was flown by California Highway Patrol helicopter to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, CHP's Golden Gate Division Air Operations said in a Facebook statement. He was being treated by the hospital's burn and trauma units.

No other injuries were reported and no charges were filed, according to Walund.

