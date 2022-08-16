Man injured, rescued after Lake Berryessa boating accident

A boater who fell off a vessel and then was struck by its propeller was rescued from Lake Berryessa early Monday evening, authorities said.

The accident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. north of Big Island, when a 20-year-old Vacaville man fell off a boat that then passed over him, cutting his left leg and left arm, according to Lt. Jon Thompson of the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s boat crew patrolling Lake Berryessa, joined by a member of the Capell Valley Volunteer Fire Department, went to the scene and performed first aid on the boater, who was taken by ambulance to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center, Thompson said.

The boater’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to Thompson.