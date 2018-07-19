The man who died in a single-car wreck Wednesday in south Napa has been identified as a 30-year-old Vallejo man.
Gilberto Hernandez Ortega was at the wheel of a 2008 Chevrolet sedan that crashed on southbound Highway 221 near Napa Valley Corporate Way, according to Capt. Chris Carlisle of the Napa County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Division. Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another Vallejo man, 33-year-old Abner Bustamante, was in the passenger seat and was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with minor injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The Chevrolet was traveling south around 4:20 p.m. when it went out of control and hit a utility pole, the CHP said in a news release.
Circumstances of the crash, including the vehicle’s speed and the condition of the driver at the time, remained under investigation Thursday.