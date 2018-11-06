A man who was fatally shot at the Helen Vine Recovery Center near San Rafael early Monday morning has been identified by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office as Nathan Lamont Hill, a 52-year-old Vallejo resident.
Hill and two other people were shot at about 1:30 a.m. at the center at 291 Smith Ranch Road north of San Rafael.
The other two victims suffered life-threatening injuries. One of the victims had been dating a suspect who was arrested after a pursuit later in the morning.
The pursuit started when a Hyundai Elantra without a rear license plate or left rear brake light was spotted weaving on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Sonoma County, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver fled until he ran over a spike strip on the highway near Golf Course Drive. Davance Lamar Reed, a 37-year-old transient who frequented Marin City and Vallejo, was arrested on suspicion of felony evading law enforcement and vehicle code infractions, sheriff’s officials said.
The Hyundai was registered to a Brentwood woman who had given it to her sister, who then gave it to her nephew, later identified as Hill, who had been slain at the center in Marin County.
Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies did not know when they booked him into county jail that he was the suspect in the Marin County shootings, only learning that a couple of hours afterward, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Spencer Crum said.
Marin County sheriff’s officials said Reed made admissions in jail that tied him to the recovery center shootings.
The two victims who survived the shootings have been identified as Brittney Kehaulani McCann, 30, of Marin City, who had been in a dating relationship with Reed, and Anthony Dominguez Mansapit, 32, an employee at the center. The pair were taken with life-threatening injuries to Marin General Hospital.
Reed remains in custody and was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon on his charges in Sonoma County.