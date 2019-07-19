A male pedestrian who was laying on the road near Occidental in west Sonoma County was struck by a Camp Meeker woman's car early Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.
The CHP's Santa Rosa area officers responded around 12:20 a.m. to a report of a person laying on the road in the area of Graton and Tanuda roads, CHP Officer David deRutte said.
Moments later the CHP's Golden Gate Division reported a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle, and the officers found the pedestrian in the westbound lane of Graton Road east of Tanuda Road, deRutte said.
The driver told officers she was driving around 35 mph west on Graton Road east of Tanuda Road when she saw a shadow in the road and felt an impact to the left front of her 2006 Scion, deRutte said.
She stopped at the scene and walked to a nearby Cal Fire station to report the incident while the occupants of another vehicle that came upon the scene waited near the injured male, deRutte said.
The driver said she had no idea the victim was laying on the road and her left tires ran over him, causing major injuries, deRutte said. The victim was wearing dark colored clothing and he was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
Anyone with information about the incident or the male's identity is asked to call the CHP at (707) 588-1400.