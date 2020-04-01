Man rescued from cliff near Point Bonita Lighthouse

A man was rescued by the helicopter crew of the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office after he got stranded on a cliff near the Point Bonita Lighthouse in the Marin Headlands near Sausalito Monday evening.

The Southern Marin Fire Protection District requested the Henry-1 helicopter for a man who tried to scale the cliff and was found by a National Park Service ranger perched perilously above a road, sheriff's officials said.

The helicopter landed at Battery Mendell in Fort Barry where a crewmember attached himself to the helicopter with a 100-foot line and was flown to the stranded man.

The man was secured in a rescue device and the helicopter flew back to the landing zone.

The climber was turned over to the federal park rangers, sheriff's officials said.

Services and operations have been suspended at the Marin Headlands Visitor Center and the Nike Missile Site at Point Bonita Lighthouse since March 26.