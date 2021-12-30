 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man robs Napa CVS pharmacy of narcotics

A man robbed the CVS pharmacy on Trancas Street in Napa of narcotics, possibly using a gun.

The suspect at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday jumped the pharmacy counter and held an object in his pocket which the victim believed to be a firearm. He demanded access to the safe where narcotics are kept, a Napa police press release said.

He then left the store with narcotics, got into a dark-colored sedan and fled westbound on Trancas Street toward Highway 29. No one was injured. Officers responded, but couldn’t find a suspect.

Napa police ask that anyone with information on the case contact Officer Romero at iromero@cityofnapa.org or call 257-9223, ext. 5222.

Listen to the Sounds of Christmas Brass players perform "Adeste Fideles" at the South Napa Marketplace.

Barry Eberling's memorable Napa Valley Register stories from 2021

Here are Napa Valley Register reporter Barry Eberling's memorable stories of 2021, from mysterious ruins in wetlands to a 1970s subdivision seeing its first million-dollar homes.

Press Wireless ruins

Press Wireless ruins

  • Updated

A concrete shell of a building amid Napa County's marshlands once was the place where radio workers tracked Soviet Sputniks and picked up the …

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

See photos: Calistoga Farmers' Market through the years

See photos of Calistoga's Farmers' Market through the years.

1 of 14

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina battles to contain Patagonia wildfires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News