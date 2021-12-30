Man robs Napa CVS pharmacy of narcotics

A man robbed the CVS pharmacy on Trancas Street in Napa of narcotics, possibly using a gun.

The suspect at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday jumped the pharmacy counter and held an object in his pocket which the victim believed to be a firearm. He demanded access to the safe where narcotics are kept, a Napa police press release said.

He then left the store with narcotics, got into a dark-colored sedan and fled westbound on Trancas Street toward Highway 29. No one was injured. Officers responded, but couldn’t find a suspect.

Napa police ask that anyone with information on the case contact Officer Romero at iromero@cityofnapa.org or call 257-9223, ext. 5222.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

