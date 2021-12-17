Man sentenced to 202 years in sexual assault case

A man was sentenced to state prison after being previously convicted by a Napa jury on nine counts involving sexual assaults on children and trying to dissuade a witness from reporting a crime.

Lucio Villegas, 49, was sentenced to 202 years to life in state prison by Napa County Superior Court Judge Scott Young. Young also awarded $625,000 in damages to the survivors and their families, said a press release from the Napa County District Attorney’s Office.

The convictions were the result of sexual contact with one family member and two close family friends between 2010 and 2019 in Napa County, the press release said. The survivors were between seven and 14 years old at the time of the molestations.

The investigation by the Napa Police Department was prompted by a report of abuse to one of the survivor’s schools.

“While the People acknowledge that this is a severe sentence, it is absolutely appropriate,” Deputy District Attorney Agnes Dziadur said in the release. “This defendant deserved no leniency. He deserved to be punished in a way that was commensurate with his horrific actions. I hope that with this sentence, the survivors can begin their healing process.”

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

