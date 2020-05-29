Man sentenced to 33 years in prison for attempted murder of 2 Napa residents

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nicholas Zazzarino, 30, was sentenced to state prison for 33 years and eight months Friday after being convicted of two Napa shootings in January 2018.

He was sentenced by Judge Mark Boessenecker after having pleaded guilty to five felony charges, including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a firearm, and one count of criminal threats, Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced.

The charges stem from his shooting of two people on the morning of Jan. 19, 2018. Zazzarino shot an acquaintance two times with a handgun following an argument at a Starbucks on Jefferson Street shortly after 8 a.m.

After fleeing the scene, a concerned citizen approached Zazzarino upon seeing him peering into the backyard of his neighbor’s home near Sutherland Park. Zazzarino, fearing the man would call the police, shot him once in the abdomen before fleeing the second scene.

Napa Police Department officers located Zazzarino shortly after the second shooting. He was found with the handgun and several baggies of illegal controlled substances. Both victims survived their injuries.

Per order of Gov. Gavin Newsom, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is currently not accepting new prisoners due to COVID-19. Zazzarino is the 21st prisoner awaiting transfer from the Napa County Department of Corrections to State Prison. He will remain incarcerated in Napa until the Governor’s order is lifted.