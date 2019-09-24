VALLEJO — A man was shot and killed in Vallejo on Monday night, according to police.
The shooting was reported at about 9:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of Magazine Street, Lt. Kent Tribble said. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The man, who wasn't identified, was transported to a trauma center where he was pronounced dead, Tribble said.
Detectives were investigating the scene late Monday and interviewing witnesses to the shooting, according to Tribble. There are no suspects and no motive has been determined.