Man stabbed in lobby of Napa motel

An argument between two men outside the Best Western Motel, 100 Soscol Ave., on Sunday night led to one of them going to a hospital with a stab wound in the back, Napa Police reported.

Police said the assailant followed the other man into the lobby after they yelled at each other, then ran up to him and stabbed him once in the back.

The victim of the assault was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with a punctured lung. He was admitted but his injuries are not considered life threatening, police said.

The suspect has been identified, but has not been located, police said. Detectives are working on the case.

The entire incident was captured on video surveillance, police said.

