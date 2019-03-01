A Napa man received a call Thursday from a Vallejo man who said he had stolen his Range Rover and would return it for a sum of money, police say.
The Napa Police Department said the Napa man was trying to sell his car when it was stolen. The man called police, then called back 28-year-old Deryll Teaorio Olay and arranged to meet him at the Walmart in Napa, police say.
Olay showed up to Walmart with the Range Rover in tow, police say. He was arrested around 9:45 p.m., then admitted to trying to extort the Napa man, according to police and the jail booking report.
He was arrested on suspicion of three felonies related to vehicle theft, extortion, and stealing from a person older than 65 years old.
He was booked into Napa County jail around 10:10 p.m., where he remained as of Friday morning.