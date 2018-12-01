A Livermore man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of animal cruelty after he told a man he shot a puppy, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.
A caller just before 2 p.m. reported talking to Michael Anthony Parziale, 37, whose car was pulled over on the side of the road in the 7000 block of Silverado Trail. The caller reported that Parziale was covered in blood and said he shot a dog, according to the Sheriff's Office. There was blood in the car and there appeared to be a dead dog in the backseat, the caller reported.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Parziale left a car door open and walked north on Silverado Trail. Soon after, residents in the 7200 block called 911 and said a man who matched the caller's description was sitting in their courtyard.
Deputies headed to the home and Parziale was arrested on suspicion of a felony for animal cruelty. He had bite marks on his hands, according to the Sheriff's Office.
When deputies arrived at the suspect's car, the backseat was covered in blood and feces, and they did not initially think Lucie was alive, according to the Sheriff's Office. Lucie, a four-month old black Springer Spaniel and Poodle mix with white spots, had been alone in the backseat for about 10 to 20 minutes when deputies realized she had a pulse.
Lucie had a broken leg and was missing her canine teeth, and she was thought to have fluid in her lungs and a bleeding brain, according to the Sheriff's Office. The dog did not appear to have suffered a gunshot wound.
Lucie was rushed to the Silverado Veterinary Hospital where staff began performing life-saving care on the 12-pound puppy, but they were unable to revive her.