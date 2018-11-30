A man wanted by Napa Police for a Nov. 17 attack on a woman at a Napa bar has turned himself in, police reported Thursday night.
Police booked James Curtis Faulkenberry, 30, into the Napa County jail shortly after midnight. Bail was set at $150,000.
Faulkenberry is accused of punching the woman in the face, knocking her unconscious, police say. Her face was swollen and she went in and out of consciousness.
Faulkenberry is charged with two felonies for assault, misdemeanor disturbing the peace as well as special allegations regarding his criminal past.
On Nov. 17, a surveillance camera recorded an attack on a woman outside Stone's Bar in River Park Shopping Center in south Napa. Napa Police posted the graphic video on its Facebook page in hopes that people would come forward with information about Faulkenberry.
A second suspect, Juan Gerardo Rojas, 39, is suspected of attacking and kicking the victim several times, according to a statement posted on the department's Facebook page. Rojas turned himself in.