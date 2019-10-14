{{featured_button_text}}

A man was arrested near Escalon on Saturday afternoon in connection with a stabbing after he was found hiding in a pile of corn.

In a news release, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said Francisco Lopez had apparently buried himself in corn in a rural agricultural area after driving away from deputies who suspected him in the stabbing.

The Sheriff's Office first got a call regarding the stabbing around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Blackmore and South Van Allen roads. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Fleeing from pursuing deputies, Lopez exited his vehicle and ran to a nearby farm stall full of corn, where he submerged himself.

A police dog sniffed him out, and he was eventually uncovered, arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on several felony charges, according to the Sheriff's Office.

