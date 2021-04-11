 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man who died in American Canyon house fire identified

Man who died in American Canyon house fire identified

{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities have identified the man who died Friday night after a house fire in American Canyon.

Steven Craig Schmidt, 69, was found dead at the home in the 100 block of Wilson Way, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

The blaze was reported to the American Canyon Fire Protection District at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, and flames had breached the house’s roof when firefighters arrived at the scene, according to the department. After battling the flames for several hours, firefighters were able to enter the house, where Schmidt’s body was found.

Investigators were still looking for the cause of the fire as of Saturday.

 

With Americans spending more time at home than ever before, it's even more important to help ensure you are prepared in the event of a home fire.

 

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UK: Gun salutes mark the death of Prince Philip across country

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Fire
Uploaded Photos

Fire

  • Updated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News