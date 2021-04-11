Man who died in American Canyon house fire identified

Authorities have identified the man who died Friday night after a house fire in American Canyon.

Steven Craig Schmidt, 69, was found dead at the home in the 100 block of Wilson Way, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The blaze was reported to the American Canyon Fire Protection District at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, and flames had breached the house’s roof when firefighters arrived at the scene, according to the department. After battling the flames for several hours, firefighters were able to enter the house, where Schmidt’s body was found.

Investigators were still looking for the cause of the fire as of Saturday.

Fatal fire in American Canyon late Friday One person died in a house fire on Friday, but authorities have yet to identify the person.