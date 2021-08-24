 Skip to main content
Man who died in Napa County motorcycle crash identified

Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died Saturday morning after a head-on collision on a rural Napa County road.

Dominic Antonelli, a 72-year-old South San Francisco resident, was riding the Harley-Davidson that was involved in a crash with a pickup truck on Highway 121, according to Jaret Paulson, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol’s Napa bureau.

Antonelli was flown by CHP helicopter to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center. He died of his injuries at 11:50 a.m., just over an hour after the wreck, a spokesperson for the Solano County Coroner’s Office confirmed Monday afternoon.

Antonelli, who earlier was listed as a resident of Rancho Cordova, was riding his 2008 Harley-Davidson Road King in the southbound lane near Wild Horse Valley Road when, for unknown reasons, he crossed the center line and went into the path of a 2008 Ford Ranger headed north, the highway patrol reported earlier.

The 43-year-old Napa man at the wheel of the truck was wearing his seat belt and was not injured in the crash.

