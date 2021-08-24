Man who died in Napa County motorcycle crash identified

Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died Saturday morning after a head-on collision on a rural Napa County road.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Dominic Antonelli, a 72-year-old South San Francisco resident, was riding the Harley-Davidson that was involved in a crash with a pickup truck on Highway 121, according to Jaret Paulson, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol’s Napa bureau.
Antonelli was flown by CHP helicopter to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center. He died of his injuries at 11:50 a.m., just over an hour after the wreck, a spokesperson for the Solano County Coroner’s Office confirmed Monday afternoon.
A motorcyclist died after a head-on crash with a pickup truck Saturday on Highway 121, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Antonelli, who earlier was listed as a resident of Rancho Cordova, was riding his 2008 Harley-Davidson Road King in the southbound lane near Wild Horse Valley Road when, for unknown reasons, he crossed the center line and went into the path of a 2008 Ford Ranger headed north, the highway patrol reported earlier.
The 43-year-old Napa man at the wheel of the truck was wearing his seat belt and was not injured in the crash.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
This Napa family and friends have built another backyard roller coaster: Little Thunder Mountain. And it's definitely Disney inspired.
The Napa card room Ace & Vine will now be open 24/7 following a 3-2 Napa City Council vote.
The Hennessey fire a year ago destroyed almost a third of Berryessa Highlands. What's it like there today?
Construction crews along Soscol Avenue have begun closing a third-of-a-mile gap in the 12-mile Napa Valley Vine Trail segment from the souther…
Napa County has revealed the name of the prospective concessionaire it has in mind to lead a Lake Berryessa resort renaissance — Sun Communiti…
Napa cannabis advocate Jackie McGowan is one of 46 candidates seeking to become governor if California voters recall Gavin Newsom Sept. 14.
The Soscol Square Shopping Center Project, featuring a Kohl's, a retail building and a restaurant with a drive-thru, will soon be coming to Na…
Here’s another sign of drought — only an acre-and-a-half, mossy-looking pool of water remains at the Putah Creek intake pump that serves the r…
Napa couple creates the Michael Leonardi Foundation in honor of their son who died of fentanyl poisoning.