A 32-year-old man who went missing during a San Francisco 49ers football game in Santa Clara last week was found dead Saturday near the Alviso Marina in San Jose, the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office confirmed Tuesday.
Ian Powers, a 32-year-old resident of Spokane, Washington, had gone missing during the 49ers' game against the New York Giants at Levi's Stadium on Nov. 12. He left his seat to use the bathroom and never returned, Santa Clara police learned from his girlfriend.
Powers' car was found in the stadium parking lot after the game and no foul play was detected, police said.
San Jose police were notified at 2:52 p.m. Saturday of a possible dead body in the water near the Alviso Marina and the medical examiner's office confirmed Tuesday the body was that of Powers.
Sean Patrick Powers, Ian's uncle, posted on Facebook Monday about Powers being found dead after family and friends had searched for the previous week.
"Honestly, there isn't enough time in life to grieve enough for Ian," he said. "We are still awaiting the coroner's report for the cause of death. He was found about a mile away from the Alviso harbor. From the bloating, he had probably been in the water since Monday night."
Powers had been traveling from Spokane to Los Angeles, with a scheduled stop in Antioch to visit family, Santa Clara police said.