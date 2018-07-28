Napa County Sheriff's Office has released a Nixle alert ordering a mandatory evacuation of the Berryessa Highlands at Steele Canyon Road from Rimrock to Headlands drives.
Cal Fire reports Pleasure Cove is also being evacuated for a 100 acre fire in north Napa County.
Two homes are reportedly on fire and other homes are threatened, according to Cal Fire.
The fire is currently known as the "Steele Incident".
No evacuation center has been set up at this time. Cal Fire advises people to evacuate the area immediately.
More details to follow as they are available.