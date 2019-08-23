Three men were wounded in a violent shooting in south Sacramento early Friday. A manhunt is underway for the shooter, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies say they are looking for Trey Devaughn Hallman, 25, who is considered armed and dangerous.
Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Clover Ranch Drive around 5:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from a man who said he'd been shot by his roommate, said Sgt. Tess Deterding, spokeswoman for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
The officers found three men at the Vineyard-area home who were suffering from gunshot wounds. One man's wounds are life-threatening, Deterding said. The three men were transported to hospitals for treatment. Deterding said they are all in their 20s and are roommates in the house.
Two other men that were at the home at the time of the incident were not harmed, Deterding said.
Deterding also said that deputies recovered a handgun inside the residence.
Outside the home, police tape cordoned off the property, which included a red Chevrolet Camero. The doors to the main property, as well as the guest home, and the garage door remained ajar after most authorities had left the sleepy and well-to-do neighborhood east of Highway 99 and the North Laguna/Valley-Hi neighborhood. Only a handful of deputies and an official from animal control remained on scene at 11 a.m.
The suspect remains at-large and is believed to be armed. Deterding said the original caller said the suspect was wearing body armor and had a handgun and rifle at the time of the shooting. SWAT officers located the handgun inside the residence, she said.
Detectives are "actively searching" for him, Deterding said.