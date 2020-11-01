Many Napa Valley holiday events upended by social distancing requirements

“Our awareness that they might have to be canceled was going on as early as April,” Smith said last week. “We wanted to wait till the last minute to cancel them from a planning standpoint, and now we're at that point. We have to be aware of people's safety first and foremost.”

To create a holiday-themed presence downtown, the merchants' group is preparing a Christmas-tree contest in which participating businesses will decorate trees for customers to view.

“The response we've gotten so far indicates it'll be worth people's while to look around,” he said. “We don't want to let Christmas just go away, so we'll do what we can for folks who are shopping and dining down here. It will still look just like Christmas.”

The Lighted Art Festival, a nighttime exhibition of large-scale, illuminated artistic displays, will not take place in January 2021, city Recreation Manager Katrina Gregory confirmed. Websites hosted by the city and the Downtown Napa Association have been updated in recent days to instead promote the next festival, now slated for Jan. 8-16, 2022.

Napa's Parks and Recreation department saw no way to safely stage even a scaled-down version of a festival that this January attracted an estimated 35,000 spectators, according to Gregory.

