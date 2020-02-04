Don’t recycle any white-and-blue envelopes that come in the mail this week without first checking to see if one contains the March 3 ballot.
Napa County sent out about 80,000 vote-by-mail ballots and local election pamphlets on Monday. The information includes a list of drop boxes and voter centers where people can return completed ballots, if they choose not to use the mail.
The county Election Division will release a first count of the results on Election Night, March 3. Registrar of Voter John Tuteur said the hope is to include in this initial tally ballots returned to voter centers and drop boxes by March 1 and by mail by Feb. 28.
In November 2018, the county had ballots from 22,000 voters in the Election Night tally. The total with further counts topped 57,000.
Two contested Napa County Board of Supervisors races are on the ballot. The 4th District race pits incumbent Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza against Amber Manfree. The 5th District race pits incumbent Supervisor Belia Ramos against American Canyon City Councilmember Mariam Aboudamous. Incumbent Supervisor Ryan Gregory is uncontested for the 2nd District.
Voters will choose a county Treasurer-Tax Collector, with former county Planning Commissioner Michael Basayne and county Assistant Auditor-Controller Bob Minahen running. Superior Court Judge Monique Langhorne is running to retain her seat against attorney Clifford Blackman.
Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, is running to keep his seat against American Canyon resident and Democrat Jason Kishineff and two out-of-county challengers. State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa and Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, face no opposition.