March fails to deliver Napa rainfall bailout as dry season approaches

The city also usually has small Milliken Reservoir near the Silverado area, but probably not this summer. The city is unable to use the reservoir as it buries the above-ground pipe that takes water from the reservoir to the water treatment plant.

That project will be helpful, Eldredge said. Burying the pipe will keep it from being damaged by future wildfires, as happened during the October 2017 Atlas fire.

St. Helena’s Bell Canyon Reservoir as of Wednesday was only 67 percent full. City officials in March talked about possibly having to impose water conservation measures, barring a late season rain bailout.

Public Works Director Erica Ahmann Smithies on Wednesday said the city is monitoring the situation and that the City Council will receive a report later in the month.

"There is also more precipitation in the forecast, so stay tuned," Smithies said in an email.

Napa County has been hit by storms this rainy season, except during a bone-dry February. But the storms of January and March tended to bring only a few tenths of an inch to Napa State Hospital. A big blow of an inch or more never came after December.

“We had the usual amount of rainy days in March, but no production,” Pechner said.