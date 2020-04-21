Mare Island Dry Dock gets $1 million grant for crane

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALLEJO — Mare Island Dry Dock LLC of Vallejo is among 24 small shipyards in the country to receive a small shipyard grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration.

Mare Island Dry Dock will receive $1,066,326 for a 165-ton rough terrain crane. The shipyard offers dry docking, ship repair, emergency ship services, major overhauls and vessel berthing for repair and retrofit.

Mare Island Dry Dock's customers include cruise ships, ferries and general transportation vessels, coastal tankers and barges and the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard.

The total amount of the federal discretionary grant to the 24 small shipyards is $19.6 million. The funding will help modernize America's small shipyards and make them more efficient in constructing commercial vessels.

"Small shipyard grants play a significant role in supporting local communities by creating jobs for working families. These shipyards are a tangible investment in our nation's maritime infrastructure and the future of our maritime workforce," Maritime Administrator Mark Buzby said.

Mare Island Dry Dock is privately owned. It is located at 1180 Nimitz Ave. on Mare Island in Vallejo.