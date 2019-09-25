VALLEJO — A 7- to 10-acre vegetation fire in the Mare Island Preserve in Vallejo is 100 percent contained Wednesday morning after sparking overnight, a fire department spokesman said.
The four-alarm fire that was reported around 3:05 a.m. was caused by downed power lines, Vallejo Fire Engineer Kevin Brown said. The blaze was fully contained by about 8:40 a.m.
It appears someone tried to cut five power poles with an electric Sawzall saw, and two of the saw's blades were found at the scene. Two of the poles were cut nearly clear through and they were leaning, which likely caused tension on the power lines that fell, Brown said.
"We can't say yet whether it was arson," Brown said.
You have free articles remaining.
Fire investigators and Island Energy, which provides power on Mare Island, are investigating the blaze, he said.
Firefighters in the city could see the fire on the island across the Napa River and upgraded the fire to four alarms, Brown said.
The steep terrain in the preserve on the south end of the island challenged firefighters. Cal Fire crews and firefighters from Benicia, Fairfield and Crockett also responded, Brown said.
No structures burned and there were no injuries reported, he said.