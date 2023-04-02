Student musicians took the stage Saturday for two sold-out shows at the third annual ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center on Saturday, laying the groundwork for potential mariachi programs at local schools in the future.

Three mariachi groups, all dressed in traditional embroidered traje de charro and accompanied by folklórico dancers, performed the popular genre of Mexican folk music that melds vocals with acoustic guitar, trumpets, violin and harp, as well as instruments indigenous to Mexico like the guitarrón and the vihuela Mexicana.

The performers were UCLA’s Mariachi de Uclatlán — the first-in-the-nation collegiate mariachi group founded in 1961 — Cantares de Mi Tierra from Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa, and Mariachi Los Gavilanes from Monaco Middle School in Las Vegas.

While the shows that filled the 400-seat auditorium were a way to bring the community together for an evening of entertainment, NVC's interim associate vice president of student affairs, Alejandro Guerrero, hopes the performances will ultimately do more.

Specifically, he hopes the performances encourage Napa County — whose population is 35% Hispanic or Latino, according to 2020 Census data — to consider creating mariachi programs that fit into the local school curriculum, much like the model at Las Vegas’ Clark County School District did with Mariachi Los Gavilanes.

“There’s just so much pride, so much discipline and so much confidence involved in mariachi,” said Guerrero. “It’s is not just music you sometimes hear at a Mexican restaurant. It’s a lifestyle. It’s part of academics. It’s a beautiful piece of our culture.”

Daniel Valdez, one of the Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School program directors, agreed.

“It’s part of our Mexican heritage — mariachi and Mexico go hand in hand," said Valdez. "Having that experience here in the United States is very important to people with Mexican heritage because it lets us know who we are and it affirms our place in the world.”

The Las Vegas middle school’s mariachi program, one of the nation’s largest, was founded in 2002 and now, according to Valdez, roughly 500 students are enrolled. He said the Clark County School District currently employs 44 full-time mariachi instructors to accommodate the 5,000 or so students taking part in the program. Due to growing demand, the Clark County district is continuing to hire more staff.

The 14-member Mariachi Los Gavilanes composed of seventh- and eighth-graders — who placed third at the Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza in San Antonio this past winter — flew in from Las Vegas early Friday morning and spent the afternoon giving performances at Pueblo Vista Elementary School, Calistoga Middle School and St. Helena High School.

Gael Nolasco-Loya, an eighth-grader who leads Mariachi Los Gavilanes' violin section, said of the previous day’s shows, “It was really fun seeing how happy (the students) got listening to new music. It was a really nice reaction. It makes me feel proud.”

He attributes mariachi with helping him to build his own confidence, and said of performing to other students: “It’s really fun playing the music and trying to keep your ancestral roots going while showing other kids what they can do.”

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Nolasco-Loya and other students to study remotely during his sixth-grade year. But he knew, from watching his older brother’s mariachi performances, that the program was one he wanted to pursue.

So when in-person classes resumed for his seventh-grade year, he picked up the violin and began taking the school’s vocal classes. Quickly, his teachers reassigned him from an intermediate mariachi class to join the group of 14 students who travel and represent the school in local and national competitions.

Nolasco-Loya practices after school three days a week, and the ensemble rehearses on Saturdays. Still, he enjoys mariachi so much, he often opts to sit out his lunch period and spend the time practicing.

The focus of Nolasco-Loya and his peers was part of what impressed Guerrero, the NVC vice president. On Saturday he said that after speaking with some of the mariachi directors and student performers, he was impressed by how well the students performed not just in music but in all of their academic endeavors.

“Napa needs to have a program that’s culturally responsive, culturally relevant, that engages students and touches their heart and their spirit so that they too can have that same discipline, focus and confidence,” said Guerrero. “What I envision, what I hope for, is that we can have mariachi be a part of what guides a lot of people, a lot of our students through school, and all the way up through higher education in college.”

