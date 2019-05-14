{{featured_button_text}}
Dead Whale

A dead whale washed ashore at a beach in Pacifica Tuesday morning, but Marine Mammal Center scientists cannot access the carcass to determine the species, age, gender, and cause of death.

 Courtesy of Dan Stegink

PACIFICA —

Center spokesman Giancarlo Rulli said the carcass was first reported in the surfline at Linda Mar Beach. Pacifica police Capt. Chris Clements had said that police were notified around 9:30 a.m. that the whale was located at the adjacent Shelter Cove.

Rulli said scientists at the Marin Headlands-based center can’t perform a necropsy on the whale until the carcass drifts to a safer spot or high tide dislodges it.

The species, age, gender, and cause of death of the whale remains undetermined, according to Rulli.

