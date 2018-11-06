AMERICAN CANYON — Election night voting results for American Canyon City Council showed incumbents Mark Joseph and David Oro leading with one of the three challengers not far behind in a race for two seats.
With 18 percent of votes counted, the first unofficial report from the Napa County Election Division, released shortly after 8:00 p.m., had Joseph with 1,012 votes, or 31.5 percent of the vote. Oro was in second place with 708 votes (22.04 percent).
Challenger Pierre Washington, 54, a retired police officer and current Genentech security director, was narrowly behind Oro in third place with 702 votes (21.86 percent).
Robert Vega, 51, a Kaiser Permanente nurse, was in fourth place with 567 votes. Jason Kishineff, 48, a homemaker and former pharmacy technician, was a distant fifth with 223 votes (6.94 percent).
“It looks pretty good for now,” said Joseph Tuesday night after seeing the first returns. “I feel a little less anxious.”
Oro said he was “happy with the first results” but “would have liked a more comfortable lead.”
For updates on the election, visit napavalleyregister.com/community/eagle.
The candidates waged a campaign absent of personal attacks or negative messages.
Incumbents Joseph and Oro touted their experience and achievements, urging voters to stay the course and allow them to finish solving problems like traffic while working to expand the city’s economic development.
The challengers tried to make their case while embracing some of the same key positions Joseph and Oro had taken, such as supporting the approval of Watson Ranch.
The incumbents dominated in fundraising, easily raising more monetary contributions than Washington, Vega and Kishineff combined. The challengers relied mostly on personal loans or grassroots campaigning to promote their campaigns.
For Oro, 45, winning the election would give him his first full term on the City Council after replacing Belia Ramos, who was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2016.
Oro’s election would likely make him the first Filipino-American to win public office in Napa County, according to Registrar of Voters John Tuteur.