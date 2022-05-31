 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Martin Wagner and Robert Presender

From the Series: Napa Valley veterans reflect on Memorial Day series
Memorial Day 2022

Memorial Day is the day which we honor veterans who died while serving in the U.S. military. It is not a day to honor living veterans.

The two men I wish to speak about did not die during their military service, yet they have passed on. I wish to honor my father, Martin Wagner, who served in WW2.

He came to this country in 1930 from Germany, became a citizen and was drafted into the Army in 1943. He served in the 91st (Powder River) Division which fought the Nazis in Italy. He served in the supply platoon and received a Bronze Star for performing his duties in a 'highly meritorious and capable manner.' He also told me of the prejudice from fellow soldiers he experienced for being German and speaking with a thick accent.

I also wish to honor my father-in-law, Robert Presender who served in WW2 in the Army Air Force 468th Bomber Group 792 Squadron flying the B-29 Superfortress in the China-Burma India Theater. He was a navigator. His plane was shot down. He and others survived yet spent nine months in a Japanese POW camp. The Army would not let him fly in Europe because he was Jewish.

These two served honorably despite experiencing prejudice and deprivation during their military service.

Dave P. Wagner, Vietnam veteran, U.S. Navy

