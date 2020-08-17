Martinez man faces murder allegation in shooting death of American Canyon Safeway worker

Updated at 11:30 a.m. — A 23-year-old Martinez resident arrested on unrelated allegations shortly after the shooting death of a supermarket employee Sunday in American Canyon is now the prime suspect, authorities have announced.
Christopher “Roly” Young is being held in the Napa County jail without bail in connection with the death of 18-year-old Nathan Gabriel Garza, who was shot and killed at about 12:02 p.m. in the parking lot of the Safeway at 103 W. American Canyon Road.
Garza, a Fairfield resident who worked at the American Canyon Safeway, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Henry Wofford, spokesman for the Napa County Sheriff's Office.
Garza was on a work shift and delivering groceries to a vehicle in the parking lot shortly before the attack, and there was no indication he and Young knew each other, Wofford said later Monday.
Witnesses described a white Cadillac sedan possibly connected to the shooter being driven away from the crime scene at high speed, Wofford said in a statement Monday morning.
Young was detained by Napa County sheriff's deputies in American Canyon, after the Napa law-enforcement dispatch center received reports of a man jumping fences and running through backyards within 30 minutes of the shooting, according to Wofford.
Based on witnesses' descriptions, detectives at first did not believe Young was associated with the attack, but did not rule out that possibility, according to Wofford.
Further investigation identified and located the Cadillac used in the shooting parked on Cattail Drive in American Canyon, Wofford said in his statement. Residential surveillance video showed a man matching Young's description parking and leaving the vehicle within minutes of the shooting, then heading on foot in the direction of where he was later arrested.
A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up a .45-caliber handgun, the same caliber firearm used in the Safeway shooting, according to Wofford.
Young, who originally had been booked into the Napa jail at 3:08 p.m. on suspicion of misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment and resisting arrest, then had the murder allegation added, Wofford said.
Investigators have not said what triggered the incident. Contrary to internet reports, detectives have no evidence suggesting that Garza was killed shortly after asking the suspect to wear a mask, the Sheriff's Office said.
Garza had graduated in June from Rodriguez High School in Cordelia, the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District announced on its Twitter feed Sunday evening.
Witnesses or others with information about the shooting are asked to contact sheriff's detectives at 707-253-4591. The sheriff's office is investigating the case in partnership with the Napa County Major Crimes Task Force.
Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
JULY 9: A San Francisco man was arrested after traveling to Napa and kidnapping another man whom he had met on a dating website.
JULY 11: Napa man was arrested after a vehicle crash injured his 10-year-old son, according to police.
JULY 2: Napa Police arrested a 67-year-old man on possible child pornography charges after serving a search warrant on his home.
JULY 9: A San Francisco man was arrested after traveling to Napa and kidnapping another man whom he had met on a dating website, the Sheriff's…
JULY 2: A Napa resident was arrested in connection with an attempted robbery of a man who went to rural address to buy a car, the Napa County …
JUNE 29: Three shoppers at Napa Premium Outlets were arrested for suspected shoplifting, with evidence that suggested thefts at other outlet c…
MAY 29: American Canyon Police used a patrol dog to stop a man who used an ax to try to force his way into a neighbor's house, according to th…
MAY 21: Napa Police announced the arrest of a former hotel employee in connection with several months of fraudulent purchases using stolen cre…
MAY 23 -- An Oakland man faces assault and robbery allegations after an attempted theft from a supermarket, according to Napa Police.
May 13: A couple faces felony allegations of endangerment after their 3-year-old child was hospitalized with methamphetamine poisoning, accord…
APRIL 4: A phone call reporting a homicide drew law enforcement officers to a St. Helena home, but turned out to be a hoax, police reported.
FEB. 22: California Highway Patrol reports a man sustained major injuries after trying to cross Highway 29 in Napa on foot.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.