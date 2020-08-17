Martinez man faces murder allegation in shooting death of American Canyon Safeway worker

Based on witnesses' descriptions, detectives at first did not believe Young was associated with the attack, but did not rule out that possibility, according to Wofford.

Further investigation identified and located the Cadillac used in the shooting parked on Cattail Drive in American Canyon, Wofford said in his statement. Residential surveillance video showed a man matching Young's description parking and leaving the vehicle within minutes of the shooting, then heading on foot in the direction of where he was later arrested.

A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up a .45-caliber handgun, the same caliber firearm used in the Safeway shooting, according to Wofford.

Young, who originally had been booked into the Napa jail at 3:08 p.m. on suspicion of misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment and resisting arrest, then had the murder allegation added, Wofford said.

Investigators have not said what triggered the incident. Contrary to internet reports, detectives have no evidence suggesting that Garza was killed shortly after asking the suspect to wear a mask, the Sheriff's Office said.