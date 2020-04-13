Marylou Armer, Santa Rosa police detective who died of coronavirus complications, twice denied test for virus

The next day, Armer's husband called Lau and told her the doctors said Armer may not make it through the next few hours. Soon after, she was gone.

"The toughest thing about this situation is not being able to be there for her when she was at the hospital and being able to see her and talk to her," Lau said.

Witt, the infectious disease expert for Kaiser, noted that as the guidelines for testing have changed during the course of the pandemic, so has Kaiser's policy.

"Those guidelines for testing have evolved over the past several weeks, whereas a month ago, testing was limited to those with symptoms and who had primary contact with a COVID-positive person," Witt said, "... our policy at this time is to prioritize testing of first responders and healthcare workers. These are the heroes who serve, protect and care for our communities."

Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro has said that Armer died in the line of duty and on April 3, her colleagues memorialized her with a mileslong procession of law enforcement vehicles, their lights flashing in silent tribute. But officials don't know for certain how Armer contracted the coronavirus. Armer's husband and stepdaughter were quarantined for two weeks because of their close proximity to Armer, but they didn't experience any symptoms, Lau said.