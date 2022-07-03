Masks not required for students, staff in California's COVID-19 guidance for 2022-23

California public health officials announced their public health guidance Thursday for the 2022-23 K-12 school year with no mask requirement for students or staff.

The guidance, which took effect Friday, includes recommendations that students get vaccinated against the coronavirus and wear masks indoors, but does not require that they do either.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Students will not be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine until at least July 1, 2023, provided that the vaccine is fully approved by federal regulators for all age groups.

The guidance also requires that students cannot be prevented from wearing a mask as a condition for participating in a school event or activity.

Teachers and school staff are also not required to wear a mask, but the state has required them since August 2021 to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or test weekly for the virus.

"COVID-19 is here to stay, but we have learned methods and gained tools to decrease its impact on our health and well-being," the state Department of Public Health said in a statement on the guidelines. "California's schools can manage this disease in sustainable and adaptive manners."

Rapid antigen tests should be considered the primary testing option for schools over PCR tests, according to the state health department. Students and staff are also advised to test for the virus before returning from summer, winter and spring breaks.

Schools will be required to provide paid COVID-19 sick leave through at least Sept. 30. Students who test positive are also advised to stay home from school for at least five days and wear a mask around others for at least 10 days.

The state's full health guidance for K-12 schools can be found at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/K-12-Guidance-2022-23-School-Year.aspx.