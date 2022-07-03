Masks not required for students, staff in California's COVID-19 guidance for 2022-23

BAY CITY NEWS SERVICE
California public health officials announced their public health guidance Thursday for the 2022-23 K-12 school year with no mask requirement for students or staff.
The guidance, which took effect Friday, includes recommendations that students get vaccinated against the coronavirus and wear masks indoors, but does not require that they do either.
Students will not be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine until at least July 1, 2023, provided that the vaccine is fully approved by federal regulators for all age groups.
The guidance also requires that students cannot be prevented from wearing a mask as a condition for participating in a school event or activity.
Teachers and school staff are also not required to wear a mask, but the state has required them since August 2021 to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or test weekly for the virus.
"COVID-19 is here to stay, but we have learned methods and gained tools to decrease its impact on our health and well-being," the state Department of Public Health said in a statement on the guidelines. "California's schools can manage this disease in sustainable and adaptive manners."
Rapid antigen tests should be considered the primary testing option for schools over PCR tests, according to the state health department. Students and staff are also advised to test for the virus before returning from summer, winter and spring breaks.
Schools will be required to provide paid COVID-19 sick leave through at least Sept. 30. Students who test positive are also advised to stay home from school for at least five days and wear a mask around others for at least 10 days.
Photos: US, world rebound from COVID-19 this summer
A barge tours along the Riverwalk, Friday, June 17, 2022, in San Antonio. The summer of 2022 can feel as if the coronavirus pandemic is really over. Mask rules and testing requirements are lifting in many countries, including the United States.
Eric Gay - staff, AP
FILE ** Scott Dixon, (9) of New Zealand, leads the field on the start of the the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 29, 2022. The Speedway returned to full capacity for the first time since 2020, when the pandemic put an unforeseeable end to large group gatherings. More than 325,000 people attended the 2022 race.
Michael Conroy - staff, AP
Tourists visiting the interior of Rome's Pantheon stand in the light circle projected on the marble floor by the dome's central opening (oculus), Friday, June 17, 2022. Summer travel is underway across the globe, but a full recovery from two years of coronavirus could last as long as the pandemic itself. In Italy, tourists — especially from the U.S. — returned this year in droves.
Alessandra Tarantino - staff, AP
People walk on a Lyon street as others dine out, in central France, Monday, June 20, 2022. Tourism is on the rebound around the world this summer after two years of pandemic restrictions, with museums and flights packed – but the global recovery is hampered by inflation and rising virus infection rates in many regions.
Laurent Cipriani - stringer, AP
Tourists take pictures in front of the Pyramide in the Louvre Museum courtyard, in Paris, France, Monday, June 20, 2022. Tourism is on the rebound around the world this summer after two years of pandemic restrictions, with museums and flights packed – but the global recovery is hampered by inflation and rising virus infection rates in many regions.
Francois Mori - staff, AP
Tourists take a selfie in front of the Trevi Fountain, in Rome, Monday, June 20, 2022. Summer travel is underway across the globe, but a full recovery from two years of coronavirus could last as long as the pandemic itself. In Italy, tourists — especially from the U.S. — returned this year in droves.
Andrew Medichini - staff, AP
A foreign tourist passes Israel's controversial separation barrier as he arrives to check in any the Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, Sunday, June 19, 2022. Despite the roaring return of travelers, challenges and uncertainty cast shadows over the post-pandemic landscape. Full recoveries are generally not expected until at least 2024.
Maya Alleruzzo - staff, AP
A tourist pauses in front of a mural depicting Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi on Israel's controversial separation barrier in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Sunday, June 19, 2022. The summer of 2022 can feel as if the coronavirus pandemic is really over — mask rules and testing requirements are lifting in many countries, including the United States. Full recoveries are generally not expected until at least 2024.
Maya Alleruzzo - staff, AP
Vacationers from Pittsburgh, Pa., watch the ocean from the boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sunday, June 19, 2022. The summer of 2022 can feel as if the coronavirus pandemic is really over. Mask rules and testing requirements are lifting in many countries, including the United States.
Manuel Balce Ceneta - staff, AP
Festival goers make their way around the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Friday, June 24, 2022. Many places, particularly those that have loosened safety requirements, are seeing what passes for a go-go summer of sunny optimism and adventure.
Joel C Ryan - invision linkable, Invision
Tourists visit the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Old City in Jerusalem, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The summer of 2022 can feel as if the coronavirus pandemic is really over — mask rules and testing requirements are lifting in many countries, including the United States. But early in what was supposed to be a season of exuberance, there's evidence that economic recovery in the tourism industry is slower than hoped for.
Maya Alleruzzo - staff, AP
A guide illustrates the history of the Colosseum to a group of tourists, in Rome, Monday, June 20, 2022. In Italy, tourists — especially from the U.S. — returned this year in droves. The run-up to Easter was especially notable in Rome, reflecting pent-up demand to visit perennial all-star sites like the Sistine Chapel and the Colosseum.
Andrew Medichini - staff, AP
Tourists visit the Old City of Jerusalem, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The summer of 2022 can feel as if the coronavirus pandemic is really over — mask rules and testing requirements are lifting in many countries, including the United States. Full recoveries are generally not expected until at least 2024.
Maya Alleruzzo - staff, AP
Tourists visit Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, June 17, 2022. Summer travel is underway across the globe, but a full recovery from two years of coronavirus could last as long as the pandemic itself.
Sakchai Lalit - staff, AP
Wisam Salsaa, manager of the Walled Off Hotel, poses in the lobby with works by artist Banksy in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Sunday, June 19, 2022. Summer travel is underway across the globe, but a full recovery from two years of coronavirus could last as long as the pandemic itself. “Tourism here," Salsaa said, "is very fragile.”
Maya Alleruzzo - staff, AP
A Banksy wall painting showing Israeli border policeman and a Palestinian in a pillow fight is seen in one of the rooms of the The Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Sunday, June 19, 2022. Despite the roaring return of travelers, challenges and uncertainty cast shadows over the post-pandemic landscape. Full recoveries are generally not expected until at least 2024.
Maya Alleruzzo - staff, AP
Tubers float the Coral River, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in New Braunfels, Texas. The summer of 2022 can feel as if the coronavirus pandemic is really over. Mask rules and testing requirements are lifting in many countries, including the United States.
Eric Gay - staff, AP
Tourists walk in downtown Rome, Monday, June 20, 2022. Summer travel is underway across the globe, but a full recovery from two years of coronavirus could last as long as the pandemic itself. In Italy, tourists — especially from the U.S. — returned this year in droves.
Andrew Medichini - staff, AP
People roller skate at Rockefeller Center Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in New York. The summer of 2022 can feel as if the coronavirus pandemic is really over. Mask rules and testing requirements are lifting in many countries, including the United States.
Frank Franklin II - staff, AP
A guide dressed in a Colonial Era costume conducts a tour outside the Granary Burying Ground on the Freedom Trail, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Boston. The summer of 2022 can feel as if the coronavirus pandemic is really over. Mask rules and testing requirements are lifting in many countries, including the United States.
Michael Dwyer - staff, AP
People walk on street in Saint Jean de Luz, southwestern France, Monday, June 20, 2022. Tourism is on the rebound around the world this summer after two years of pandemic restrictions, with museums and flights packed – but the global recovery is hampered by inflation and rising virus infection rates in many regions.
Bob Edme - stringer, AP
Tourists queue to visit Rome's Pantheon Friday, June 17, 2022. Summer travel is underway across the globe, but a full recovery from two years of coronavirus could last as long as the pandemic itself. In Italy, tourists — especially from the U.S. — returned this year in droves.
Alessandra Tarantino - staff, AP
Visitors to the Gateway Arch tour the museum underneath the monument Friday, June 17, 2022, in St. Louis. Summer travel is underway across the globe, but a full recovery from two years of coronavirus could last as long as the pandemic itself. Interviews by The Associated Press in 11 countries this month show that the most passionate travelers are thronging to locales like the French Riviera, Amsterdam and the American Midwest.
Jeff Roberson - staff, AP
A guide dressed in a Colonial Era costume conducts a tour in the Granary Burying Ground on the Freedom Trail, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Boston. The summer of 2022 can feel as if the coronavirus pandemic is really over. Mask rules and testing requirements are lifting in many countries, including the United States.
Michael Dwyer - staff, AP
Visitors line an iconic beach at the La Jolla Friday, June 17, 2022, in San Diego. The summer of 2022 can feel as if the coronavirus pandemic is really over, as tourists flock to the area's famous beaches.
Gregory Bull - staff, AP
Crowds flock on the Hill outside court one on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Many places, particularly those that have loosened safety requirements, are seeing what passes for a go-go summer of sunny optimism and adventure.
Alberto Pezzali - stringer, AP
Tourists sit on public benches in Dharmsala, India, Friday, June 17, 2022. Summer travel is underway across the globe, but a full recovery from two years of coronavirus could last as long as the pandemic itself.
Ashwini Bhatia - staff, AP
