Masks required for all students as Napa public schools prepare for full-time classroom teaching

Normal bus service will resume in the new school year, although with mandatory mask wearing, Pearson said during the Tuesday forum.

School lunches are returning to campuses and moving away from the prepackaged grab-and-go service NVUSD provided during the pandemic, although some students will eat in classrooms or outdoors to maximize distancing, according to Pearson. Students also will be asked to maintain 6-foot separation inside cafeterias, district spokesperson Stacy Rollo said Wednesday.

Remote learning will be available to students being kept off campuses by parents due to health concerns, but will be provided through the Napa district’s existing independent study program instead of the virtual-school system that emerged after the closure of schools in March 2020, the district announced on its website.

School districts in Napa and elsewhere are still waiting for state guidance on safely staging many extracurricular activities such as music and sports, according to Mansuy. While NVUSD reopened campus months ahead of districts in San Francisco, Los Angeles and elsewhere, programs like bands and choirs remained on hold, and football players and other fall-season athletes had their games moved to the spring.