Masks required for all students as Napa public schools prepare for full-time classroom teaching

In two weeks, Napa public schools will welcome children and teenagers back to full-time, five-day-a-week teaching in the classroom — provided that students cover their faces before entering.
A universal requirement for all students and teachers — including those vaccinated against the coronavirus — to wear masks inside school buildings is the keystone of a package of safety rules the Napa Valley Unified School District announced Tuesday for its upcoming school year.
“We will do everything we can to keep students safe within the guidance we are given” from state and county health directors, Mike Mansuy, NVUSD’s assistant superintendent for student services, said during a Tuesday evening videoconference with school parents.
The masking rule expands on NVUSD’s requirement during 2020-21 that students cover their faces from the third grade up, while recommending masks for the youngest pupils.
On Tuesday, district leaders called universal masking the key to safely teaching nearly 17,000 students as COVID-19 infections, while down from their peak last winter, again are on the rise this summer with the spread of a more contagious Delta variant, and vaccines are not yet federally approved for children younger than 12.
All 28 schools in Napa and American Canyon are scheduled to reopen Aug. 18 for a full slate of on-campus learning, following a year when NVUSD offered families a choice of distance learning or a hybrid of classroom and remote teaching. About 2,000 children have attended various summer-school programs this year at various campuses, said Pat Andry-Jennings, assistant superintendent for instructional services.
Students will be able to go maskless in certain activities where face coverings are impractical, but will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
NVUSD’s across-the-board masking rule mirrors the policy California public health officials announced last month for public schools requiring face coverings indoors at all times, regardless of vaccination status. The state Department of Public Health initially said schools would have to send home students refusing to wear masks, but changed course July 12 to let local districts decide how to enforce the mandate.
Teachers and other adults who share indoor spaces with students also must wear masks, said Mansuy. Any pupils who for medical or other reasons cannot don a mask must wear an alternative face shield that includes a drape around the neck area.
Outside of buildings, masks and shields will be recommended but not mandatory, Mansuy added, pointing to a Journal of Infectious Diseases report that concluded less than 10% of COVID-19 cases came from outdoor transmission of the virus.
Each school will enforce the district’s masking requirement, providing masks to children who do not bring one. Classrooms and other building spaces will continue to be equipped with the hand sanitizer stations that became ubiquitous at NVUSD campuses when they reopened part-time in October 2020, following seven months of online-only teaching across the district early in the pandemic.
Campus visitors deemed “non-essential,” as well as school volunteers, also must be fully vaccinated, according to Mansuy.
Napa County is recommending — but not requiring — that even the vaccinated wear masks inside public places.
Mask use and vaccination also will affect how soon students can return from quarantine to the classroom if they come into contact with classmates carrying the coronavirus, Mansuy told a virtual audience of about 300 people on Zoom.
Inoculated students without COVID-19 symptoms can avoid quarantine and testing requirements. Children who have not received the vaccine, but were masked while in contact with an infected schoolmate, can continue going to school but must be tested for the virus twice a week for two weeks.
However, an unvaccinated student exposed to an infected classmate while one or both was maskless must quarantine from classes, sports and other activities for 10 days (or seven days with a negative viral test on the fifth day or later after exposure), and monitor symptoms for 14 days, according to Mansuy.
Other policies NVUSD leaders detailed Tuesday display the evolution in safety priorities nearly a year and a half into the pandemic.
While schools will continue providing plentiful hand-sanitizing stations and upgrading air filters and climate-control systems for higher airflow, Napa-area schools will not provide the same wide spacing between students that prevailed in classrooms after campuses reopened last fall. Most indoor surfaces also will be disinfected once a day rather than twice, although restrooms and other high-contact surfaces will be cleaned more often, according to Mike Pearson, NVUSD’s assistant superintendent for operational services.
Normal bus service will resume in the new school year, although with mandatory mask wearing, Pearson said during the Tuesday forum.
School lunches are returning to campuses and moving away from the prepackaged grab-and-go service NVUSD provided during the pandemic, although some students will eat in classrooms or outdoors to maximize distancing, according to Pearson. Students also will be asked to maintain 6-foot separation inside cafeterias, district spokesperson Stacy Rollo said Wednesday.
Remote learning will be available to students being kept off campuses by parents due to health concerns, but will be provided through the Napa district’s existing independent study program instead of the virtual-school system that emerged after the closure of schools in March 2020, the district announced on its website.
School districts in Napa and elsewhere are still waiting for state guidance on safely staging many extracurricular activities such as music and sports, according to Mansuy. While NVUSD reopened campus months ahead of districts in San Francisco, Los Angeles and elsewhere, programs like bands and choirs remained on hold, and football players and other fall-season athletes had their games moved to the spring.
Vaccination clinics for eligible Napans 12 and older will begin at two NVUSD campuses about a week before the start of classes, the district announced. A clinic at Phillips Elementary will offer a first dose on Aug. 10 and a second dose on Aug. 31, while Harvest Middle School will offer a two-dose inoculation on Aug. 11 and Sept. 1. All of the sessions will run from 3 to 5 p.m.
Reservations for the Napa clinics can be made at myturn.ca.gov
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
