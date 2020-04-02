Mass unemployment claims as California passes 10,000 infected

At one point in March, Newsom suggested that the statewide stay-at-home mandate could last at least 12 more weeks, which at that point would have marked mid-June. Newsom, Ghaly and other state health officials have made it clear that the projections and modeling they are working with is dynamic, changing by the day.

Navy hospital ships treating few patients in California, New York

The Navy's two hospital ships have begun to see patients, but so far the numbers are small, the commanding officers of both vessels told reporters Thursday at a Pentagon briefing.

As of Thursday, the Mercy, which is docked in Los Angeles, had treated 15 patients and had been able to release five of them, said Mercy commanding officer Navy Capt. John Rotruck. The Comfort, which began receiving patients Wednesday in New York City, has so far taken three aboard for treatment, said Capt. Patrick Amersbach.

Both expect their caseloads to rise as local hospitals transfer additional patients to the ships.

California to date has been able to slow the trajectory of new cases, and if it became apparent the state's hospital system and number of beds are adequate, the Mercy could be quickly redirected by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to another U.S. city that may be facing a surge, Rotruck said.