May hail hits parts of Napa Valley, most vineyards avoid damage

Since budbreak and flowering typically occurs in Napa’s vineyards in April and May, it is natural that there was concern among vintners when hail struck parts of Napa Valley last week. The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for St. Helena, Yountville and Rutherford in the afternoon of May 10, warning of a strong thunderstorm with the possibility of penny-sized hail.

But despite the layer of slush and ice dumped on parts of these communities, in checking in with the vintners of Napa Valley, it seems many of those in the impacted areas were able to avoid damage to their vines.

Pope Valley’s Calla Lily Estate and Winery missed out on the hail entirely, whereas Angwin’s La Jota Vineyard Company and V12 Vineyards off Soda Canyon Road in Napa had hail but no resulting damage. Schramsberg and Davies Vineyards — which source their grapes from Napa, Calistoga, Angwin, Rutherford and more, as well as Anderson Valley, Mendocino and Sonoma Counties — were also in the clear of any damage.

Crocker and Starr, located in St. Helena, also was drenched in hail, with co-owner Pam Starr snapping pictures of the elusive “white May,” event.

“It was a wild weather event for sure,” she said. “Thunder shook our winery like a vehicle had run into it, [but] the next day, the vines were dry and flower clusters looked intact.”

Starr says she will be watching her vines each day for damage, but so far, so good.

In a similar predicament is Smith-Madrone Vineyards, whose Spring Mountain vineyard is no stranger to the woes of hail damage. In 1988, founder Stu Smith says he was surprised with an intense storm in early June, which did a lot of damage because, “it came down like a freight train.”

“The vines were further out — it was much later, about three weeks later [than now] — and it did a lot of damage for us. But with this one, the hail themselves were big and mushy … Like a wet kiss,” he said. “It came down in a fairly gentle manner, not in the intensity the most hail storms do, so it wasn’t that damaging.”

However, Smith says another concern looms over him and his Howell Mountain neighbors’ heads, as hail means cold temperatures, and cold temperatures could mean frost.

“There have been a lot of growers on Howell Mountain, and on the valley floor as well, who have been concerned about frost, and that is more worrisome than this last bout of hail that came,” he said.

Smith also says that most folks don’t have enough water to fend off the frost with sprinklers — “You are looking at 55 gallons per minute per acre” — and frost fans don’t really work when you are up on the mountain.

“And if you run out of water before all of the ice has melted, then it will go down to ambient temperature almost instantly and can cause a great deal of damage,” he said. “So the main way [to fend off frost] is to open a bottle of wine and have it, because that’s about all most of us can do.”

Should the rest of the month of May bring plenty of rain and nothing frozen falling from the sky, and if the extremes are kept to a manageable range, all should be fine for the vintners of Spring Mountain.

“Once we get into May, for those of us on the western side of the Mayacamas Ridge, we generally don’t have any frost,” said Smith. “My worry, usually, is just getting through April.”

You can reach Sam Jones at 707-256-2221 and sjones@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.