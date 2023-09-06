The two-year battle over approving a Napa charter school resumed Tuesday afternoon, sparking fresh debate on the Napa County Office of Education board. Though members did not vote on a countywide charter being sought by the Mayacamas Middle School, a decision may be in sight in the coming weeks.

An ad hoc committee of the NCOE board presented an update on Mayacamas, which opened Aug. 16 in downtown Napa amid a court fight over a charter it had sought from the Napa school district, which rejected the plan in December 2021.

Following a Sacramento County judge’s ruling supporting the district’s denial — a decision Mayacamas’ leaders have appealed — Mayacamas has applied to NCOE for a different kind of title known as a countywide benefit charter. However, NCOE’s board, after six hours of public debate, tabled the matter Aug. 30, leaving a decision to be made in the coming weeks.

At the board’s monthly meeting, trustee Janna Waldinger presented an update on behalf of the committee, which also includes Jean Donaldson and Jennifer Kresge. She reported that all items in the petition marked by NCOE senior staff as needing clarification, additional information or documentation had been responded to by petitioners and reviewed by staff.

“They have already responded to every one of the staff’s 24 inquiries for recommending conditional approval,’” Waldinger said. “The responses have been vetted and accepted by the staff.”

The report, however, left other board members dissatisfied with what they called a bias in favor of the charter school.

Trustee Sindy Biederman felt that the committee was effectively arguing on behalf of petitioners, instead of providing a third-party analysis of the school’s operation and responses to staff’s remaining questions about the petition.

“I’m floored that this meeting has turned into a debate and an opportunity for Janna to give a 20-minute argument for her side,” Biederman said. “To me, with all due respect, it sounded very biased for her stance.”

By meeting’s end, NCOE’s board appeared to be split on granting Mayacamas’ charter. Waldinger, Gerald Parrott and Kresge supported conditionally approving the school, but Ann Cash, Don Huffman, Jean Donaldson and Biederman remained on the fence.

No date was immediately scheduled to vote on the countywide charter. It was not clear whether NCOE would add a special meeting to its calendar later this month, or schedule a vote for its next board meeting Oct. 3.

In the board committee’s report on Mayacamas, Waldinger reviewed the elements required for accepting a countywide charter petition — a sound educational plan, proof that children will benefit in a way that cannot be addressed as effectively by a school in only one district, and justification for why the charter cannot be accepted at the district level.

Waldinger said Mayacamas’ petitioners have provided that evidence by pointing to low countywide test scores, a lack of a standalone middle school in the Howell Mountain and Pope Valley school districts (each of which runs a single campus), and the lack of educational programs that will be provided by Mayacamas at other countywide middle schools.

Waldinger added that the location of the Upvalley campus, slated to open during Mayacamas’ fourth year, does not need to be locked in immediately.

Some of the concerns of the board at last week’s meeting, like budget constraints and special education options, have also been clarified to the ad hoc committee by the petitioners.

Waldinger said that in the days since that hearing, the school received a $50,000 donation, increasing the school’s budget and cash flow. Additionally, the Mayacamas reported enrolling and teaching 72 students, and five others also turning in enrollment paperwork.

“Currently, with the number of students that they have, we need to note that their budget is whole,” she said.

Huffman questioned such optimism, as Josh Shultz, NCOE’s chief business official, said that the new budget has been received, but not yet reviewed by staff.

Huffman also pointed to elements of the petition he and others felt needed more debate and deliberation.

“I still have questions about the financials and the diversity (of Mayacamas),” he said. “... There’s been some good points made about Hispanic representation Upvalley not really being a part of this conversation.”

Cash also addressed Upvalley representation, expressing doubts about the level of interest in Mayacamas from families in northern Napa County.

Kresge, who lives Upvalley, countered that she believes there is interest in the school there and that it is “broad speculation” to assume there is not.

Donaldson, who is on the ad hoc committee, said that he was happy with the new information that had been reported, but that whether that information will change his mind on whether to approve or deny the petition “is a different story.”

Huffman proposed adding a vote on the charter petition to the board’s October meeting.

Waldinger instead urged the board to set a special meeting earlier, on Sept. 12, to decide on the charter, as petitioners believe a decision by that date would allow Mayacamas to operate under a countywide charter this academic year. She explained that in order to do so, the school must be approved and officially open its doors by Sep. 20.

Earlier in the meeting, audience members revived the debate over Mayacamas’ charter that had stretched through the afternoon and evening six days before.

The president of Pacific Union College, which Mayacamas named as a partner for the location of a secondary teaching site, gave what he called a clarification of the Seventh-day Adventist school’s beliefs. Petitioners for the charter school pivoted away from a PUC partnership amid concerns about the church’s stances on same-sex marriage and the LGBTQ community.

“We would not want to compel anybody to worship on Saturday, or eat vegetarian like 50% of us do,” said PUC president Ralph Trecartin. “We believe in freedom of consciousness, so we want our students to respect our views, but not conform to them.”

Trecartin said the Angwin-based college is committed to continuing to partner with the Napa County community — whether that be through a partnership with Mayacamas or not.

Multiple trustees with the Napa Valley Unified School District also spoke, including Robin Jankiewicz, who said that the issues facing the district’s schools would only worsen if the charter school siphons away children and reduces the per-student funding NVUSD receives from the state.

“The funding we speak so passionately about educates our children,” she said. “Scale is important, and if you cut down on our funding, way more than 60 students will be affected.”

