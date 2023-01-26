Mayacamas Charter Middle School makes progress toward opening in Napa in 2023

The Mayacamas Charter Middle School has been making steady progress toward opening its doors next fall, while lawsuits around the California State Board of Education’s approval of the school last year, which overturned two denials of the school from the Napa Unified School District and the Napa County Office of Education boards, continue to swirl.

On Jan. 20, the Mayacamas School was able to take an important procedural step forward when the state board voted unanimously to assign it a charter school number, after a move by NVUSD to halt that process was denied in court. Along with ensuring charter schools approved in California stay below a cap of 2,650 — there’s been 2,134 numbers assigned so far, with the Mayacamas school the most recent — the number is an important prerequisite for charter schools to receive funding from state and federal programs administered by the California Department of Education.

Though there are more steps in the process, that essentially clears the way for the school to be able to receive the public funding it needs to get going in the next school year, according to Mayacamas petitioners Lauren Daley and Jolene Yee.

“The active progression from the State strongly indicates that we are on track for our fall 2023 opening, despite opposition from the Napa Valley United School District,” the petitioners said in a statement.

The Napa Valley Unified School District sued the state board in November 2022 over its approval of the Mayacamas school, arguing the approval was in violation of recent changes in state law established by Assembly Bill 1505, which limited the ability of the state board to overturn denials of charter schools by local school districts and county offices of education. (The California School Boards Association also sued the state board for pretty much the same reason earlier this month.)

The NVUSD and NCOE boards previously cited the school's projected financial impact on NVUSD — as a result of the charter school sapping enrollment, and thus enrollment-based funding, from the district, at a time when the district is already seeing rapidly declining enrollment — as a major justification to deny it. But the state board questioned whether the projected financial impacts were sufficiently significant.

Though the assignment of a charter school number is generally a routine process after a charter school has been approved, NVUSD also used the reasoning of financial impact in an attempt to halt that process. But Sacramento Superior Court Judge Shelleyanne Chang on Jan. 17 denied that request, arguing that halting the administrative charter school number process would go against maintaining the status quo, and would be contrary to the public interest, given that the Mayacamas school administration have been taking active steps to open the school this fall.

“Petitioner’s assertions of financial harm are speculative at this point, and there is evidence Napa Foundation for Options in Education has already opened enrollment, met with prospective families, and taken other actions to move forward its goal of opening for the 2023-2024 school year,” the order stated.

According to the Mayacamas petitioners, the organization has also been keeping up in other ways to stay on track for opening this fall. For example, school recently hired for its head of school position, and has been applying for multiple grants. The Mayacamas organizers have also been working to connect with families of diverse backgrounds and to negotiate benefits packages with teachers and staff, along with negotiating services with mental health professionals.

“Many local families have braved rainstorms and navigated busy schedules to attend informational sessions and tours, and 6th and 7th grades are filling up merely a month after we began our open enrollment,” the petitioners said in a statement.

