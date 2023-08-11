After two years of planning – not to mention legal and administrative battles – organizers of Mayacamas Charter Middle School say they will open the doors to students Wednesday morning. But serious legal questions remain.

Here’s what we know, what we don’t know, and what comes next.

Will the school open?

Almost certainly. Officials have planned an orientation for parents and students this coming Monday, and its staff is hard at work organizing and decorating classrooms inside Mayacamas' downtown Napa building, which housed St. John the Baptist Catholic Church before its 2020 closure.

Although the State Board of Education granted a charter to the school in September 2022, attorneys with the Napa Valley Unified School District filed suit in Sacramento Superior court arguing the state body didn’t have the authority to do just that. Judge Shellyanne W.L. Chang agreed with NVUSD on July 28, effectively overturning the state board’s approval of the charter.

OK, so how are they opening?

Mayacamas officials filed notice of an appeal with the trial court on Aug. 3. According to attorneys for the proposed charter, this means the ruling is automatically stayed (or unenforceable) while it works its way through the process, allowing the school to open next week.

However, no document in the trial or appellate court’s filing systems state whether there is or is not a stay. In a call to Chang’s courtroom on Wednesday, a court clerk confirmed no such document had been signed by the judge.

Instead, Chang has set a deadline of Aug. 18 – two days after the start of the school year – for attorneys to file briefs on the matter. A hearing date has not been set.

What does NVUSD plan to do if Mayacamas opens on Wednesday?

Julie Bordes, chief spokesperson for the Napa school district, did not directly respond to the question of whether or not NVUSD believes Mayacamas has legal standing to open its doors next week, but she said that the district “is focused on welcoming students back for a strong first day of school on Aug. 16 and has no role in enforcing court rulings for schools not under their purview.”

How did Mayacamas get a charter originally — and why is it being appealed?

Mayacamas’s charter from the state was itself the result of multiple appeals. The petitioners, Lauren Daley and Jolene Yee, originally pursued a districtwide charter, so they first applied at the district level, in this case to NVUSD. The Napa district board denied that application in December 2021.

Daley and Yee appealed this decision to the Napa County Office of Education. Under state law, the county looks at the charter application “de novo,” meaning it does not have to take into account the district’s ruling and reasoning for denying the charter previously. NCOE's board upheld the denial in March 2022.

As recently as two years ago, petitioners denied a school charter at the county level could also appeal to the State Board of Education, which would also look at the case with fresh eyes, not taking into account previous denials.

However, Assembly Bill 1505, which went into effect on July 1, 2020, changed that. The bill came as a reaction to a trend some charter school experts were noticing: California charter schools approved at the state level were failing at much higher rates than those approved at the district and county levels. In fact, a study conducted by In the Public Interest in January 2018 stated that “over one third of charters approved by the (state board) between 2002 (and) 2017 are not open” as of 2018.

Under the new law, when an appeal makes it to the state board, it is now only reviewed under an “abuse of discretion” standard, which means the state can only reverse the decision of the county or district if it believes that the local body “abused its discretion” in its hearing and decision-making process, for example by failing to hold a fair trial or showing bias toward one party.

When Mayacamas’s charter came before the state board, the board ruled that the local bodies did abuse their discretion, reversing the district and county denials and effectively granting the school a charter. However, it was one of the first times the body had been hearing charter petition appeals under this new law—and some experts think that they misinterpreted it.

What changed with AB 1505, and why do some experts think the state board misinterpreted it?

Aside from the type of review standard the state board is allowed to use in charter appeals, another big change made by AB 1505 that is relevant to Mayacamas’s case is that it expanded the reasons for which a charter can be denied by a district or county.

Specifically, it added two new reasons that can be justifications for a charter rejection. Education Code section 47605(c)(7) and (8) state that the school’s potential “fiscal impact” on the district as a whole as well as its “community impact” overall can be taken into account when deciding whether to accept or deny a charter. Both NVUSD’s and NCOE’s denials included financial analyses that showed what they interpreted as negative fiscal impact on the district.

However, the state board voted 6-5 to grant Mayacamas a charter because a majority of members believed that the school district and county had failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove negative fiscal impact, which they deemed an abuse of discretion.

Bill Koski, the director of the Youth and Education Law Project at Stanford Law School, explained that Chang’s judgment effectively means she does not believe the state board provided sufficient evidence to prove an abuse of discretion on the parts of NVUSD and NCOE, and therefore abused its discretion.

So it all comes down to money?

More or less, yes. According to NVUSD, Mayacamas could badly damage the district’s ability to serve the students in its schools. This is because funding for public districts is largely based on attendance, and the charter would reduce NVUSD’s overall student population.

But NVUSD has significant financial reserves, right?

It does. Still, while it has seen growth in its reserves in the past few years, Bordes said that districts with declining enrollment—like NVUSD—need greater reserves.

“Reserves” refer to the balance in a school district’s general fund. The funds are generally reserved for a few purposes: managing cash flow, mitigating volatility, addressing unexpected costs, and a few other, mostly rare, reasons, according to the Legislative Analyst's Office.

Bordes added that reserves are “just one of many indicators of the financial health of a school district,” along with enrollment and deficit spending.

She said that based on financial analysis predictions for the next two academic years, NVUSD’s reserves are projected to decrease by 6.17%, which Bordes said is “largely due to the impact of declining enrollment and forecasted impacts of the new charter school.”

Daley and Yee disagree. They claim that as a school between “1/50th of the size” of the district, Mayacamas’s financial impact on the school would not be disruptive to the NVUSD. Interestingly, despite her board’s denial of the charter on similar grounds as NVUSD, NCOE Superintendent Barbara Nemko agrees, stating in a declaration filed to the Sacramento Superior Court that “the operation of Mayacamas poses no meaningful harm or hardship to the District’s continued operations for the coming school year.”

How many students does this affect? How many teachers and school staff?

In an Aug. 1 update to the NCOE board, Daley and Yee reported that the school “had a few teachers leave to find alternative work given the situation, but are comfortable with our backup plan given our lower planned student body in year one.”

Cathy Adams, the head of school at Mayacamas, said that the school has confirmed the enrollment of 60 students as of Thursday night, and expects that by opening day, the school will have 90 students showing up in the school’s classrooms, barring any last-minute court actions.

She said seven teachers and staff are currently in place. As of now, the school has art, science and language arts teachers, as well as a multi-subject sixth grade teacher. Adams herself will be teaching some math. She said Mayacamas needs about eight staff members, and hopes to add more soon.

If Mayacamas does open, is it possible it will later have to close?

Yes. If it is decided that the trial court ruling is enforceable during the appeals process, the school may have to close while the issue is decided.

However, Adams said the school is also pursuing a different avenue – applying for Mayacamas to be granted a charter at the countywide level, rather than the district one. She said she isn’t sure if there would be a grace period during which the school could operate while awaiting a decision on that request if the trial court’s ruling is deemed enforceable, or if it would have to take an early break in the academic year.

Wait, what? Mayacamas officials have applied for a different charter?

Yes. The Napa Foundation for Options in Education is in the process to operate the middle school under what is known as a “countywide benefit charter.” If approved by the Napa County Board of Education, it would effectively bypass NVUSD’s jurisdiction.

How would this charter be different from the one NVUSD and NCOE rejected?

Charter schools that operate under districtwide charters do so within one school district. This is the kind of charter that Mayacamas originally applied for in 2021. However, countywide benefit charters are designed to serve students in multiple areas of a county, not just one school district. Because of this, they are authorized and operated by the county itself and do not need approval of any school district to operate. In theory, this version of the Mayacamas school that would operate under a countywide benefit charter would serve three communities – the greater city of Napa region, American Canyon (which is part of the Napa school district) and the Angwin community.

What does that process look like?

To apply for a countywide benefit charter, the foundation first had to give 30 days’ notice to the school districts in the county it will be operating in. In this case, those districts are NVUSD and the Howell Mountain Elementary School District.

The foundation gave notice to both districts on July 11, and as of Friday, will be able to submit its petition for the charter. Once a petition is submitted, the decision will be up to the county board directly. The county will have to give 15 days’ notice ahead of the hearing, so at the earliest, Adams said a hearing could take place at the end of August. At that hearing, the charter for the Napa Foundation will either be granted or denied. If that charter is granted, Mayacamas plans to “switch over” to operating under that charter.

What if the countywide benefit charter is denied?

It depends. If the trial court ruling revoking the charter approved by the state board is not stayed at that point or overturned on appeal, the school would presumably have to close. If the ruling is stayed, the school could still continue to operate while the case goes through the appeal process. Adams said she is hopeful the school would not have to shut not in the middle of the year, though its future would be uncertain.

